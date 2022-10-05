RENSSELAER — Everything is going as planned for Dr. Madeline Barber.
Barber, who earned her Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College in Iowa in 2021, has returned to her hometown to open All Aligned Chiropractic in Rensselaer.
Updated: October 5, 2022 @ 5:08 pm
RENSSELAER — Everything is going as planned for Dr. Madeline Barber.
Barber, who earned her Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College in Iowa in 2021, has returned to her hometown to open All Aligned Chiropractic in Rensselaer.
Barber specializes in human and animal chiropractic, with her new office absorbing the Pro-Health Chiropractic office previously owned by Dr. Deanna Hannon.
The business is located at 1031 N. Cullen St., just south of Dr. Janice Mallory’s Pet Care boarding office. The office number is 219-866-4145.
Barber will see patients on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and 2-6 p.m. each day.
“It’s a whole body approach with spinal manipulation and extra therapies as well,” Barber said after the Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce welcomed her to the business district earlier this week. “There are many options.”
A 2014 graduate of Rensselaer Central High School, Barber, 24, did an internship with Dr. Mark Dobson in DeMotte before working with Hannon at her office.
“I learned a lot on the animal side with Dr. Dobson,” Barber said. “It was a great place for that side of it.”
Barber eased herself into Hannon’s business before deciding to go on her own.
“I worked here for about a year to get to know the patients before taking over,” she said.
Born and raised in Rensselaer, Barber is excited and nervous to be opening a business in her hometown.
“I always planned to come back and serve my hometown,” she said. “That was always the end goal. It’s a bit nerve-racking, but I’m looking forward to it.”
