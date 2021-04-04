WOLCOTT — Bank of Wolcott announced several promotions during the reorganization meeting held on Wednesday, March 17 immediately following the bank’s annual shareholders meeting.
Jeremy A. Siegle was promoted to president and chief executive officer. Siegle joined the bank in 2006 and his previous role was as the bank’s vice president and chief financial officer.
“I am both excited and honored to carry on the community banking traditions that separates Bank of Wolcott from our competitors,” Siegle stated. “I have deep roots in this community and have been very fortunate to be awarded this opportunity to further my career where I call home.”
Siegle, a local Tri-County High School graduate, also holds degrees from Earlham College and the University of Wisconsin’s Graduate School of Banking.
He resides in Monticello, Indiana.
Kevin M. Bender will serve as the bank’s chairman of the board and advisor. Bender joined the bank in 1992 and had served as president since Jan. 1, 2010. Bender is a resident of Carroll County near Delphi.
Additionally, Gregory D. Meents was promoted to executive vice president and chief lending officer.
Meents joined the bank in 2012 and lives in the Monticello area.
BANK OF WOLCOTT operates full service financial offices in Wolcott, Monticello and Remington.