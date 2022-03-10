RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Save a Lot store sold the most food bags regionally during its annual Bags for a Brighter Holiday program this winter.
Rensselaer’s store sold 547 bags, with the store in Hammond selling 419 and the store in Merrillville selling 357. The Kouts store sold 340 bags.
Rensselaer’s chosen charity partner is Good Samaritan Food Pantry, which received the bags of food. As a result of the store’s performance, Save a Lot’s corporate office mailed a check of $500 to Rensselaer store representatives to present to the food pantry to purchase even more food.
The Bags for a Brighter Holiday program has made a big impact on local communities across the country. Together, more than 630 participating stores — 103 of which sold more than 250 bags — were able to donate more than $512,000 in food for local families.
Rensselaer store manager Linda Hoiseth presented the $500 check to Bob Souza of the Good Samaritan Food Pantry last week. Hoiseth singled out cashiers Bobby Coates and Donna Antcliff as big promoters of the program.