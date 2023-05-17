Statehouse

State Rep. Michael Aylesworth’s (R-Hebron) legislation helping Indiana counties address local flooding, drainage and water quality issues is now law.

Aylesworth said he authored the new law to help communities partner together to achieve similar success to the Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission. The local commission is made up of eight counties, which work together to tackle a wide range of water resource planning and development issues like bank stabilization, tree removal and channel reconstruction.

Tags