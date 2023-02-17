Aylesworth

Michael Aylesworth

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana House of Representatives recently advanced legislation co-authored by State Rep. Michael Aylesworth (R-Hebron) that would phase in a complete state income-tax exemption for military pay earned by active-duty members.

Aylesworth, a veteran, said unlike active duty National Guard and reserve members who are exempt from the individual income tax, other active duty members can qualify for a maximum $5,000 exemption.

