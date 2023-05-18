RENSSELAER — Contributing writer to Chicken Soup for the Soul and former pastor of Brushwood UMC in Rensselaer will be signing his books and his story in the new Chicken Soup for the Soul book, “Miracles and the Unexplainable” at the Rensselaer Library on Friday, May 26, from 11:30 a,m, to 1:30 p.m.
The new Chicken for the Soul book has 101 true stories, with Clark’s story taking place in Waldron and Shelbyville, Indiana. It’s about Norman, a WWII veteran, who fought in the Battle of the Bulge. Clark was his friend and pastor.