JC Child Support Office to hold event on Courthouse lawn on Aug. 6
JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County Prosecutor Jacob Taulman and his Jasper County Child Support Office will be celebrating Child Support Awareness Month on the Jasper County Courthouse lawn on Friday, Aug. 6.
There will be free cotton candy, a balloon artist, and face painting. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Jasper County Child Support Division consistently ranks as one of the best, if not the best, performing county in the State of Indiana. Any custodial or non-custodial parent residing in Jasper County is eligible to sign up for services through the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office at no charge.
The office is tasked with establishing paternity, establishing child support orders, and enforcing child support orders.
The Child Support Division’s duties are that of the best interest of the child and does not provide representation to either parent, individually.
For more information, feel free to call (219) 866-5475.