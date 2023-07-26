ANIME CLUB AT THE
DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Kids and teens in grades 5-12 are invited to the DeMotte Library on Monday, Aug. 1, 15 and 29 at 6 p.m. each night for Anime Club. Join the library for an evening filled with anime, games, and nerdy fun!
Paticipants will watch anime episodes, have a discussion, and participate in a related game or activity. Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
BINGO FUN AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Stop by the Rensselaer Library on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. for bingo fun and prizes. Open to ages 18 and over.
For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
BINGO FUN AT WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Stop by the Wheatfield Library on Friday, Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. for bingo fun and prizes. This free event is open to ages 18 and over.
Registration is required and can be done at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
AUGUST BOOK DISCUSSIONS AT JASPER COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARIES
JASPER COUNTY — DeMotte Bookies will be meeting Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. to discuss the book Yours Cheerfully by A J Pearce.
Wheatfield’s Adult Book Discussion will be meeting Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 1 p.m. to discuss the book Beartown by Fredrik Backman. Refreshments will be provided.
Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee will meet at the Wheatfield Library on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 2 p.m. to cover the book Little Bee by Chris Cleve.
The Jasper County Men’s Book Group will be gathering at the Rensselaer Library on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. to cover Second Thoughts on James Burnham an essay by George Orwell. The group was created for men, but anyone may join.
Rensselaer’s 4th Thursday Group will be meeting Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. and will be discussing Angels of the Pacific by Elise Hooper.
If you would like to join or have any questions, please contact your local library.
GERI-FIT FITNESS CLASSES HELD
AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Senior adults are invited to attend Geri-Fit at the Rensselaer Library, held the first three
Wednesdays in every month. Join the library Aug. 2, 9 and 16 from 10-11 a.m. each day.
There is no cost for this program, participants will follow DVD instruction with staff assistance. This is a chair exercise, strength training, muscle building and maintaining class for senior adults. Please bring your water bottle and 2-pound weights if desired. Stretch bands will be provided. Registration is required.
Contact the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 to reserve your spot or register online at www.myjcpl.org/events.
LAPSIT STORY TIME AT
THE DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Children ages 0-2 are welcome to join the DeMotte Library every Wednesday, Aug. 2-23 at 10 a.m. for a morning of interactive music and rhymes. Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
STORY TIME AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Story Time will be held at the Rensselaer Library for ages 3-5 on Tuesdays, Aug. 1-22 at 10 a.m. Open to ages 3-5 and their caregivers are welcome to join them for stories, activities, and crafts. For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.