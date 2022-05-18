RENSSELAER — Audition sign-ups were held this week for the Fendig Summer Theater for Children’s production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast: The Broadway Musical.”
The final day to sign up for an audition is Thursday, May 19. Auditions will take place at 503 S. Melville St. at the former St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.
Go to the Fendig Theater’s website to sign up for an audition. No experience is needed, but students must live in the Rensselaer Central School district and have completed fourth through eighth grade.
“Beauty and the Beast” will be performed at the high school auditorium on July 7-9.