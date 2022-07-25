RENSSELAER — Three murals were nearly completed in Rensselaer last week, adding to the dozen or more that were created in the first three phases of the RenArtWlk. Two of the murals decorate walls at Ayda’s Mexican Cuisine on Van Rensselaer Street. The other creation extends along the alleyway between Frida’s restaurant and the shops to the north of the Ritz Cinema and town hall. Artists were busy
performing touch-up work over the weekend. Artists were also completing two more murals in Remington.