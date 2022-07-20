RENSSELAER — The annual Art in the Alley festival will be held at the proposed Filson Park on Van Rensselaer Street on Saturday, July 23 beginning at 11 a.m.
The event is sponsored by the Prairie Arts Council.
Vendors will begin setting up at 8 a.m., with Kelsey Spurgeon to provide music at 11 a.m. That is also the time the fair and games open on the grounds.
Here is a look at the rest of the day’s schedule:
12 p.m. — Caity Webb to provide music until 2 p.m. … Tie-dye booth opens … Trivia prizes to be awarded every hour beginning at noon
1 p.m. — Mural Tour 1
2 p.m. — Margot Hawthorne to provide music until 4 p.m.
3:30 p.m. — Mural Tour 2
4 p.m. — Phil Schroeder to provide music from 4-5 p.m.
5 p.m. — Kelsey Spurgeon returns to another musical set from 5-6 p.m. … Mural Tour 3
6 p.m. — Phil Conrad to perform from 6-8 p.m. … Art fair and games close
8 p.m. — Closing Time