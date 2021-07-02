RENSSELAER — Art Camp 2.0, sponsored by the Prairie Arts Council, will be held throughout the month of July with a series of events.
On Saturday, July 10, painting workshops with Lindsey Preston will be held. It is open to ages 4 to adults and you can register for the class at prairieartscouncil.net.
The Art in the Alley Festival is scheduled for Saturday, July 17 in downtown Rensselaer from 11 a.m.t o 8 p.m. There will be tie dye for the family from 12-6 p.m. It will be held at the new Filson Park across from the Rensselaer Republican building and admission is free. Volunteers are needed.
On Monday, July 21, local author Shannon Anderson will conduct “Paint & Poetry” for kids ages 7-10 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Go to PAC’s website for more information.
PAC will also hold the annual Rock the Arts Festival at Carpenter Creek Cellars Winery on Saturday, Sept. 11. It will run from 2-7 p.m. and admission is free.
Check the PAC website, your email and the PAC Facebook page regularly for more announcements.
Art Camp 2.0 will return with weekly arts workshops in the summer of 2022.