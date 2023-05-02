RENSSELAER — The stage is set for the Rensselaer Mayor race in November.
On Tuesday night, Jeff Phillips beat challenger Scott Barton for the Republican nomination for mayor, winning by an unofficial tally of 68.85% to 31.15% for Barton.
Phillips, who is making his first run at a city seat, had 442 votes in all to 200 for Barton, who was the Republican challenger to current mayor Steve Wood in 2020.
“Scott did a great job of running a good race,” Phillips said Tuesday night. “Scott’s always been a friend of mine and will always be. I was a little surprised by the numbers that it was as high as it was, but I was kind of happy with the turnout, too.”
Phillips will oppose Wood in the General Election on Nov. 7. Phillips served as chief of police under Wood for several years before retiring in 2017.
After enjoying Tuesday’s results, Phillips will soon gear up for November.
“We really want to thank the people who were willing to put a sign up and who got out on a really terrible weather day and voted,” Phillips said. “Thanks go out to those people who were willing to help. I really appreciate everything everyone did.”
Social media gave Phillips a chance to remain in the eye of voters and that will likely play a similar role ahead of the General Election.
“I was happy with our social media game,” he said. “I’m not a big social media guy, but I was happy with the responses we were getting with social media. We’ll look to stay on that and update everybody on what’s going on and what signs they want and try to get ready for November.”
Meanwhile, Zyan Miller beat long-time councilman George Cover for the Republican’s District 3 council seat. A first-time challenger, Miller beat Cover with an unofficial total of 345 votes to 296 or 53.82% of the vote to 46.18%.
A coordinator with the Jasper County Economic Development Organization, Miller grew up in Rensselaer and brings a fresh perspective to the council, stating last week that the council is “missing young leadership … with fresh ideas and a community mindset.”
Kevin Armold was also participating in his first city election Tuesday, beating former city clerk/treasurer Frieda Bretzinger, 378-253 (59.90% to 40.10%), for the Republican nomination for council District 1. The seat is currently occupied by Bill Hollerman, who announced last year that he would not be seeking re-election.
A current member of the Rensselaer Central School Board and a one-time county surveyor, Armold will run unopposed in the November General Election.
“I’m excited. Ready to go. Ready to get to work,” Armold said after the results were tabulated Tuesday.
Armold did a good amount of legwork, going door to door as much as four days a week for the past three weeks to talk with potential voters.
“I want to thank the people who supported me,” he said. “They were huge. From the people who let me put signs in the yard to the people with words of encouragement to the voters who got out to vote today.”
Running unopposed on the ballot Tuesday were Republicans Shelby Keys for city clerk-treasurer, Russ Overton for city council at large, Noelle Weishaar for city council District 2 and Richard Comingore for council District 4 and Democrats Steve Wood for mayor and Ernest Watson for council District 4.
The Jasper County government website reported that 904 of 4,871 registered voters made their voices heard in this year’s city election. That includes 713 voters who turned out on election day, with 34 paper absentees and 157 walk-in absentees.