Armold a council man

By HARLEY TOMLINSON

Kevin Armold joined Noelle Weishaar and the rest of the Rensselaer City Council in making decisions for the city Monday night.

 By HARLEY TOMLINSON

RENSSELAER — For the first time in 20-plus years, someone not named Bill Hollerman was sitting in his seat at the Rensselaer City Council meeting Monday night.

“With so many zoning codes, we never thought to enforce fences around pools,” he said.

Tags