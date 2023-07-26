RENSSELAER — For the first time in 20-plus years, someone not named Bill Hollerman was sitting in his seat at the Rensselaer City Council meeting Monday night.
“With so many zoning codes, we never thought to enforce fences around pools,” he said.
Updated: July 26, 2023 @ 6:48 pm
Later, the council adopted a resolution to approve the city’s comprehensive plan, which was developed through discussions with the public as well as city department heads, staff and elected and appointed officials.
City officials will follow the plan when they apply for state and federal grants in the future. It is the first such plan since 2007.
The process of developing the plan involved several public engagement opportunities at the Jasper County Fair, open houses, conversations with community stakeholders, and an online survey. The plan includes several long-term projects and recommendations that will help strengthen the future of the City of Rensselaer.
In addition to the recommendations, this plan also outlines some additional actions, such as:
• Partnering with community partners to explore the potential of a childcare center.
• Creating and enforcing a historic overlay district to protect the unique character and attributes of
downtown Rensselaer.
• Sponsoring a façade renovation program for downtown buildings.
• Providing a building inspection program.
• Upgrading, maintaining, and creating new roadways, sidewalks and trails.
• Encouraging beautification and streetscape improvements.
• Exploring additional opportunities for parks and community programs.
• Partnering with educational groups to provide additional skills training.
• Accommodating accessory dwelling units or other temporary structures.
• Expanding broadband infrastructure.
“I think we came up with a good plan,” Mayor Steve Wood said. “We’ll see how it will all work out in the future.”
The city swore in two new members to the Redevelopment Authority Commission, as Loren Berenda and Avery Douglas took the oath. Appointed to the Rensselaer Redevelopment Commission by the council were Jeff Webb and Kevin Smith.
Jerry Lockridge, project coordinator for the city’s street department, asked that the council provide $9,150 to Timber Tree Service in Goodland for removal of 15 trees along the banks at Potawatomi Park. The removal from Washington Street to the College Street bridge will occur ahead of the Little Cousin Jasper Festival, which has been moved to Potawatomi after the city announced its brick street project last year.
The street project is expected to begin this summer or fall.
Zyan Miller of the Jasper County Economic Development Organization was on hand to inform the council that the mural wall that faces Potawatomi Park will be painted over during Art Week. It will be done at no cost to the city.
“It’s become faded and looking a little rough,” Miller said.
Miller said extra artists were brought to the city ahead of Art Week and those artists will provide a new mural. She said the wall could be ever-changing as the city hosts future Art Week events.
