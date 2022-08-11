NORTH MANCHESTER — A number of local students have been named to Manchester University’s 2022 spring Dean’s List.
A total of 346 undergraduate students received recognition for making the list and included the following area students:
Alexander Gronkiewicz of Wheatfield, majoring in Biology-Chemistry and Biology.
Erin Hickle of Wolcott, majoring in Digital Media.
Alisyn Risner of Wheatfield, majoring in Elementary Education.
Terri Roach of Wheatfield, majoring in Psychology.
Aidan Stevens of Rensselaer, majoring in Psychology.
George Thomason of San Pierre, majoring in Political Science.
At the end of each semester, the Office of Academic Affairs publishes the Dean’s List. Students earning a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher who have completed at least 12 semester hours with no more than three hours of Pass/Not Pass grades are included on the Dean’s List.
Students with more than one hour of Incomplete or Not Recorded grades at the end of the semester are not eligible for the Dean’s List. This list would include those in the accelerated program to earn a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
