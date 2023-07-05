HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — The Purdue University Northwest (PNW) 2023 spring semester Dean’s List recognizes 1,647 undergraduate students for their academic achievements.
Qualified students completed 12 credit hours, including at least six during the spring semester, and sustained an overall grade point average of at least 3.5 and a semester grade point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.
Local students to earn distinction included:
• Paige Bachorski, Nathan Bennett, Amber Culbreth, Adolfo Egure, Elijah Gott, Wes Miller, Bre Opolski, Reuben Oseguera, Amber Pavloff, Joshua Poortinga, Ariel Reyes and Jessie Wheeler of DeMotte;
• Veronica Barnhill, Blake Bellar, Claudia Bono, Drake Claypool, Taylor Francis, Joseph Groen, Ty Maldonado, Cheyanne Montozzi, Cameron Parker, Josie Reed and Victor Zupanoski of Hebron;
• Anna Hooks, Cameron Michaels and Nathan Mlynarczyk of Lake Village;
• Payton Beiswanger of Medaryville;
• Peyton Caldwell, Shelby Crane, Jocelyn Grafton, Collin Hubbard, Halie Ott, Neva Reyes, Patrick Shepard, Lyriel Steinberg and Audry Wright of Wheatfield.
Students honored in the fall semester Dean’s List include 1,229 Indiana residents from 64 communities; 298 Illinois residents from 133 communities; 19 Wisconsin residents; 15 Michigan residents; six Minnesota residents; five students each from California and Iowa; three residents from Florida; two students each from Kentucky and Ohio; and one student each from Arizona, Georgia, Maine, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Utah and Virginia.
PNW international students from 28 countries were also represented, including seven students each from India and South Korea; five students each from Canada and Saudi Arabia; four students from Germany; three students from Spain; two students each from Nigeria and Pakistan; and one student each from Australia, Azerbaijan, the Bahamas, Bangladesh, Belgium, China, the Czech Republic, Egypt, Greece, Italy, Mongolia, Nepal, Portugal, South Africa, Trinidad-Tobago, Turkey, Uganda, the United Kingdom, Vietnam and Zambia.
Purdue University Northwest
Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is a premier metropolitan university dedicated to empowering transformational change in our students and in our community. Located in Northwest Indiana, near Chicago, PNW values academic excellence, supports growth, and celebrates diversity. For more information about PNW, visit www.pnw.edu.