HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — The Purdue University Northwest (PNW) 2023 spring semester Dean’s List recognizes 1,647 undergraduate students for their academic achievements.

Qualified students completed 12 credit hours, including at least six during the spring semester, and sustained an overall grade point average of at least 3.5 and a semester grade point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

