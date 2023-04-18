INDIANAPOLIS — Jasper County communities are set to receive over $1.1 million to complete much-needed road projects, according to area legislators.
Funding is available through the state's Community Crossings Matching Grant Program, which can be used for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements and other items. In total, 224 towns, cities and counties will receive over $133.4 million in state matching grants.
"Road and bridge improvements are always an on-going effort and costly for local governments to tackle," said State Rep. Michael Aylesworth (R-Hebron). "With this grant program, Hoosier communities can move ahead with important road projects and stretch their budgets further."
Area grant recipients include Jasper County ($1 million) and Remington ($117,494).
"This program has assisted local governments with maintaining the state's infrastructure," said State Rep. Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer). "Indiana's roads and bridges are ranked among the top in the nation."
To qualify for the competitive grant, smaller municipalities provide a 25 percent match in local funds, while large communities provide a 50 percent match. State law requires 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded annually to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer. Since 2016, Community Crossings has awarded more than $1.27 billion to improve local roads and bridges.
"It can be tough to get funding for infrastructure projects in smaller, rural communities," said State Rep. Sharon Negele (R-Attica). "This grant program can make all the difference by providing much-needed funds to ensure roads are functioning for years to come."
A list of all communities receiving matching funds in the latest round is available here. Visit in.gov/indot/communitycrossings to learn more about the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program and the next call for projects opening in July.
Aylesworth represents House District 11, which includes portions of Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties.
Culp represents House District 16, which includes portions of Jasper, Pulaski, Starke and White counties.
Negele represents House District 13, which includes all of Benton and Warren counties, and portions of Fountain, Jasper, Montgomery, Newton, Tippecanoe and White counties.