PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces its Dean’s List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the spring 2023 semester.
Rensselaer’s Alexis Healey, a 2020 graduate of Rensselaer Central, earned a spot on the Dean’s List for the semester. She is majoring in Agricultural Business.
College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for Dean’s List honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.50.
Healey was also honored by the college for finishing the semester with a perfect 4.0 GPA, earning a spot on the Chancellor’s List as well.
TAMPA, Fla. — Desiree Holmes, of DeMotte, earned dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa for the Spring 2023 semester.
Holmes is a junior majoring in Business Management. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.
DECATUR, Ill. — Kailyn Coates of Hebron has made the Dean’s List for spring 2023 at Millikin University.
Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean’s List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean’s List honors.
