RENSSELAER — In honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management, the city of Rensselaer achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and National Association of State Foresters.
Presenting the award to the Rensselaer Urban Forestry Council was George Cover, president of the city council, and council member Noelle Weishaar. Accepting the award were members of the Urban Forestry Council, Karen Stanley, David Lintner and Kate Kanne.
In honor of Rensselaer being recognized for the 14th anniversary as a Tree City, one on only 56 Indiana communities, Mayor Steve Wood has requested the city’s parks department to fly the Tree City USA flag in Milroy Park.