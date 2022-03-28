“The best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago. The second-best time is now.” anonymous
The first Arbor Day was held in Nebraska in 1872 and marks the 150th anniversary of celebrating trees.
Arbor Day was founded by J. Sterling Morton, a journalist and newspaper editor, who used the forum to spread agricultural information and enthusiasm for trees. His audience of pioneers were equally enthusiastic recognizing the need for windbreaks to keep soil in place, fuel, building materials and shade.
Morton’s prominence in the area increased, and he became secretary of the Nebraska Territory, which provided another opportunity to stress the value of trees. He proposed the first tree-planting holiday in April of 1872. An estimated one million trees were planted across Nebraska. The idea for the holiday caught on and by 1882 Arbor Day became a national event celebrated the last Friday of April or a date best suited for planting in the area. Today, Arbor Day is celebrated in many countries around the world.
Preserving the significance of the holiday reminds us to recognize the importance of trees beyond the last Friday of April.
Trees are at work each day making life better for all of us. They filter harmful pollutants making the air we breathe cleaner and healthier. On average, one tree produces nearly 260 pounds of oxygen each year. Two mature trees can provide enough oxygen for a family of four.
Trees manage stormwater runoff and reduce flooding. Stormwater is taken up by roots of trees and move up through the tree until it is transported back into the atmosphere as water vapor, a process called evapotranspiration. A single mature oak tree can consume over 40,000 gallons of water each year.
The shade of community trees can reduce air temperatures in urban areas and provide energy savings for homeowners. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a net cooling effect of a young, healthy tree is equivalent to ten room-size air conditioners operating 20 hours a day. Trees planted around your home provides a natural cooling benefit and may reduce air conditioning cost by as much as 20-50% annually.
Trees provide habitats for wildlife. Many different types of wildlife depend on trees for food, water, cover, or places to raise their young.
A study by the University of Washington State, College of Environment, found property crimes were less when there were trees in rights-of-way and abundant vegetation around a home. A similar study by University of Vermont found a 10 percent increase in trees roughly equaled a 12 percent decrease in crime.
According to the Arbor Foundation, urban green spaces help to reduce stress levels and encourage outdoor physical activity. Spending time near trees can improve physical and mental health.
Things you can do to celebrate trees: 1) Take inventory of trees and shrubs in your yard. Identify those with dead branches that need to be trimmed. If space allows, select a tree or shrub to plant. 2) Donate to an organization that plant trees in memory or honor of someone. 3) Take a walk in your neighborhood or park. Notice the trees and try to identify the species. 4) Create an activity to do with you kids to honor Arbor Day by drawing pictures of trees or a craft using pinecones and sticks. Visit the library with your kids and read a book about the importance trees. 5) Attend an Arbor Day celebration in your town or a nearby city.
The City of Rensselaer will celebrate Arbor Day April 29, 2022, at 4 p.m. at Brookside Park. The celebration will begin with the Pledge of Allegiance, Proclamation by Mayor Steve Wood, poetry readings by students from Rensselaer Middle School, and tree planting by Boy Scout Troop #152. Come join the Rensselaer Urban Forestry in celebrating.
Plant, nurture, and celebrate trees on the 150 th anniversary of Arbor Day. It is the kind of mission that rallies us all together for the sole purpose of planting a better tomorrow.
Rensselaer Urban Forestry Council is inspired by the trees of our community and dedicated to the promotion of its health through public awareness, education, and plantings.