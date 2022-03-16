The Jasper County Historical Society was recently given so many bits of advertising pieces, from the aprons workers at Gwin’s and the Jasper County Lumber Yard wore to the handy tool belts from Rensselaer Lumber, Von Tobel’s Lumber, and the Warehouse Hardware & Building Supply.
Many of the smaller items were “give away” gifts and advertising pieces from the area businesses, churches, and politicians. I could almost do an A to Z alphabet list of the items. It is one of our largest collections along with clothing, Halleck, Jasper County Courthouse, Milroy, photographs, and postcards.
We have benefitted for this show with items from Jim Lanoue’s extensive collections. Jim shares his pencil and more collection each year at the Jasper County Fair in the Jasper County Retired Iron Exhibit. Thank you, Jim Lanoue and Sue Caldwell, who created and organized this interesting Museum exhibit.
A very useful item — a yardstick — was often given away by businesses. We show yardsticks from the past from May Motors, Johnny Rusk Company, Wahl’s Bar & Grill, and Williams Electrical Equipment. Rensselaer Ford Tractor Inc., Hoover House Furniture & Carpet, Peerless Cleaners & Launderers yardsticks are displayed. The Wahl yardstick is a rolled up one.
Rulers were given to customers. We have some from State Bank of Rensselaer, Clark Motor Service, Farmers and Merchants, Hadley Hatchery, and Anders Water Company & Anders Concrete Sales. I enjoyed seeing the matchbooks from different stores. I remember having a matchbook collection as a kid, while my brother collected comic books. Did you have a collection as a kid?
Back to matchbooks: I noticed matchbooks from Jack’s Uptown Mobile Service, Don’s Gulf Service, Simmons Sinclair, Walter’s Auto Electric, the Silver Grill, Clark Motors, and the Wheatfield Bank in our museum display.
Key rings were a popular give-away advertising strategy. Again, Jack’s Uptown Service, and Amsler Agri Service, J. L. Body Shop, Swartzell Insurance Agency and Brook’s Motor Sales provided key rings for clients. Kiger’s Kafe, Kee’s Barber Shop, the Jasper County Abstract Company, Hadley Hatchery, Talbert 50th, and Hermanson Nash Sales key rings are shown in the exhibit.
When you visit, you will see fans from Wright’s and Jackson Funeral Homes, a Smith Oil Company thermometer, and Rose Acre Farms wood truck bank. There are change counters from the State Bank of Rensselaer, Farmers and Merchants National Bank along with a cute safe, too.
There are posters from a political candidate to ones showing Blue Ribbon Bread, Rensselaer Bakery, a Dance at the VFW, and Roller Skating at the Armory. You will see calendars and a calendar plate or two, bottle openers, pens, pencils, mill leaflets, a collapsible cup, and more. Most were “give-aways” by businesses or organizations.
Calendars shown are from Carter Oil Supply, Inc., The Quality Grocery, Snyder Funeral Home, Murray’s, Kresel Garage, Jasper County Locker Service, and the Jasper County Historical Society.
One unique gift came from Hunter Feed Service for Christmas 1961. It was a Salad Fork & Spoon.
The Jasper County Advertising display will continue through June at the Jasper County Historical Society Museum, 479 N. Van Rensselaer Street. The society meets the third Tuesday each month through June at 6:30 p.m. A program and refreshments are provided.