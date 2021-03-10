RENSSELAER — The seven township trustees of the Rensselaer Central School District are accepting applications for a member of the school board for District 4.
District 4, currently represented by Ed Lane, who is serving his second term, is located outside the city limits, east of U.S. 231 and south of State Road 114. All applicants for this seat must reside within the District 4 limits.
This four-year appointment will run from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2025. Interested applicants are requested to submit a letter of intent along with a short resume to the township trustees by March 27, 2021.
Addresses may be obtained by contacting one of the following trustees:
Margaret Miller, Newton Township, 866-5473
Dain Hayworth, Marion Township, 866-7740
Sandy Putt, Jordan Township, 866-7227
Richard Bozell, Barkley Township, 866-8991
Becky Brandenburg, Hanging Grove Township, 253-7300
Dave Webb, Milroy Township, 866-5397
Nicole Davis, Union Township, 866-2299
Interviews for those submitting applications will be held in April.