RENSSELAER — The day has come.
Right Steps Child Development Centers and Appleseed Childhood Education have announced the opening of Appletree Rensselaer, with the doors opening on March 6.
Appletree Rensselaer provides high-quality child care from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., CT, five days a week, 52 weeks a year, for up to 75 children ages six weeks through five years old.
Located on the Franciscan Health Rensselaer campus at 1102 East Grace St, Appletree Rensselaer will double the number of licensed child care seats in Jasper County for infants, toddlers, and preschool-age children.
Appletree Rensselaer is operated by Right Steps Child Development Centers, a nonprofit organization headquartered in Lafayette, IN whose mission is to provide and advocate for quality early childhood education and care. Right Steps currently operates seven early learning centers in Tippecanoe, Newton, and Jasper Counties and administers other programs to strengthen the early care and education infrastructure in nearly 30 Indiana counties.
Adam Alson, president of Appleseed Childhood Education, said, “Today is the culmination of over three years of work by volunteers to make the idea of affordable, high-quality child care in Rensselaer a reality. Innumerable partners have shared both our vision and our belief that together we can make Rensselaer and Jasper County a better place. We thank them all.”
Right Steps co-CEO Tammey Lindblom said, “It has been a privilege to witness the work that can happen when committed individuals, families, parents, and community create and carry out a dream. A dream to grow, secure, enhance, and invest in the community. In this case, a quality early learning center. This center will promise to provide quality care for the children in this community. In turn, these early learners will contribute back in unlimited ways.”
Franciscan Health Rensselaer COO Carlos Vasquez said, “It is an honor for Franciscan Health Rensselaer to be an active partner on this project. The creation of this center has been a beacon of hope leading us out of the pandemic and into a bright future of high-quality early learning on the campus of Franciscan Health Rensselaer. Franciscan is grateful to fulfill its mission in this community which we are privileged to serve by partnering with Appleseed and welcoming Appletree Rensselaer right here on our campus.”
Jasper Newton Foundation Executive Director Brienne Hooker added, “Jasper Newton Foundation is excited to witness the power of community collaboration in action. When people listen to the needs of their neighbors and then work together to meet those needs, real change happens and real things get built. We are thankful for the people who forged this path ahead of us, who started to meet the child care needs of the area over a decade ago. Thank you to Appleseed, who helped all of us see our power to build the community we want to have.”
Director of Appletree Rensselaer Maggie Schreyer said, "We are so excited to provide quality child care to families in Rensselaer and the greater community. I look forward to Appletree being a positive, nurturing environment where children will thrive and staff can grow professionally."
Appleseed Childhood Education, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, was established in 2020 to increase the availability of affordable, high-quality child care opportunities in Rensselaer and surrounding areas. Appleseed has raised over $2 million in monetary and in-kind donations since its inception and has created partnerships with a wide array of employers, nonprofits, and local governmental entities.
Appleseed is committed to providing affordable, high-quality child care to the families of Jasper County. To this end, Appletree Rensselaer accepts CCDF vouchers and uses a sliding fee scale based on family income.
Families can enroll in Appletree Rensselaer online at https://rightstepscdc.org/.
For those interested in pursuing a career in early education, please visit https://rightstepscdc.org/careers/.
To support Appleseed, visit https://www.appleseedchildhoodeducation.org/
About Right Steps Child Development Centers
Right Steps Child Development Centers is a nonprofit organization with the mission to provide and advocate for quality early childhood education and care. Right Steps currently operates seven early learning centers in Tippecanoe, Newton, and Jasper Counties and administers other programs to strengthen the early care and education infrastructure in nearly 30 Indiana counties. Every Right Steps center is licensed by Indiana’s Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning with the commitment to achieve the highest level in Paths to Quality as well as national accreditation by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). Right Steps is an innovator in addressing local child care gaps. Their scope has evolved beyond providing high-quality child care to ensuring that all children, families, child care providers, communities, and employers can experience the benefits of a robust child care system.
About Appleseed Childhood Education
Appleseed Childhood Education is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation established to support the creation, facilitation, and enhancement of education opportunities for children in rural Jasper and surrounding counties. Support and learn more about Appleseed through our website at https://www.appleseedchildhoodeducation.org/ and on facebook @appleseedchildhoodeducation.