RENSSELAER — Appleseed Childhood Education has received a $100,000 Closing the Gap grant from Early Learning Indiana to support the creation of a new early childhood education center in Rensselaer.
“We are honored to receive this grant from Early Learning Indiana, and it brings Appleseed one large step closer to the realization of our first project: a high-quality early learning center in Rensselaer,” said Adam Alson, president of Appleseed Childhood Education. “We are grateful for the recognition from the largest private funder of early learning in Indiana and their belief in our vision.”
With its $1.7 million Closing the Gap grant fund, Early Learning Indiana aims to address local child care access issues, increasing capacity and quality, and ensuring affordability and choice for families.
“The challenge is great, but the opportunity to build a system of more equitable access for Hoosier children is even greater,” said Maureen Weber, president and CEO of Early Learning Indiana. “Our Closing the Gap grant recipients have put together collaborative solutions to solve some of the greatest barriers to access to high-quality early learning in their communities, and we are proud to help kick start their work.”
Appleseed is one of eighteen grant recipients from across Indiana. With the grant funds, Appleseed will purchase equipment, educational materials, and furnishings for a new 70-seat early childhood education center for children ages five and younger in Rensselaer that will open in early 2022.
View a PDF of Close the Gap awardees, their locations and project descriptions here.
The funding was made possible through a 2019 grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to support Early Learning Indiana’s statewide work to improve accessibility to high-quality early learning programs in Indiana.
About Appleseed Childhood Education
Appleseed Childhood Education, Inc. is a nonprofit organization based in Rensselaer, Indiana, whose mission is to increase the availability of high-quality early childhood education opportunities in Jasper and surrounding counties. Formed in 2020, Appleseed focuses on creating and implementing strategies to address the challenges and opportunities related to creating financially sustainable early learning centers in our rural area. Learn more at appleseedchildhoodeducation.org
About Early Learning Indiana
Early Learning Indiana is Indiana’s oldest and largest early childhood education nonprofit, providing leadership, advocacy and early childhood education services to continually improve the early learning landscape in Indiana. Today, Early Learning Indiana operates 10 high-quality Day Early Learning centers, a network of premier community-based schools used to advance the science of early learning, train the next generation of teachers and leaders, and instill essential skills in the children we serve. Through regional and statewide programs, the organization enables early learning providers to build capacity, transform operations and improve learning outcomes. Learn more at EarlyLearningIn.org.