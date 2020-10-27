RENSSELAER — A second COVID case has been reported at Rensselaer Central High School.
According to a letter sent to parents Tuesday by RCHS principal Andrew Jones, the school was notified that another positive test was reported Oct. 23.
The Rensselaer Central School Corporation has now had four COVID cases in all since early September, including three students and a staff member. The first case in early September involved a student at the primary school. The second case involved a staff member at Van Rensselaer Elementary less than a week later.
The first case at the high school was reported the week of Oct. 17.
Jones said contact tracing was conducted and known close contacts with the individual were identified. Those in contact with the person have been instructed to quarantine for 14 calendar days, even if test results are negative for COVID-19.
All classrooms and buses are disinfected every day after school according to standard procedures. Quarantined students will receive classroom work and assignments at home.
The high school will continue to hold in-person instruction this week. Students returned to school after a short fall break on Oct. 23-26.
The RCHS football team will travel to Wheeler on Friday night as planned.