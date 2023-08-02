RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central football team’s sixth annual all-you-can-eat Bomber Fish/Chicken Fry will be held Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Rensselaer Central High School.
RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central football team’s sixth annual all-you-can-eat Bomber Fish/Chicken Fry will be held Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Rensselaer Central High School.
Food will be served from 4:30-7 p.m. in the large lecture hall.
Fish and chicken will be provided by Dan’s Fish Fry and it will be served by members of the 2023 varsity Bomber football team.
Tickets are on sale now. The cost is $13 for adults and $7 for children.
To avoid the lines, you can buy a ticket from a current high school player or coach.
Only 1,600 advanced tickets will be sold. Tickets will be available on the night of the event also.
Tickets will also be available for sale beginning Wednesday, Aug. 2. This is a dine-in, carry-out or drive-thru event.
