MERRILLVILLE — Rensselaer Central has faced Andrean three times in a sectional championship setting since 2012.
Bombers coach Chris Meeks believes this year’s 59ers squad is the best one yet.
Despite missing perhaps its best player, senior tailback Ryan Walsh, who was on Andrean’s sideline in street clothes Friday, the Niners didn’t miss a beat, scoring four unanswered touchdowns to build a 28-0 lead in claiming their second straight Class 2A Sectional 33 title with a 28-14 win over RCHS at Father Eckert Field.
No. 1 Andrean, which will take a 11-1 record into next week’s regional game at No. 3 ranked Pioneer (11-1), showed it has 4A/5A talent hidden inside a 2A program. The Niners called on sophomore running back Drayk Bowen to step into Walsh’s role and back-up quarterback Evan Gilligan was also asked to move into a tailback spot.
Bowen and Gilligan combined for 162 of their team’s 168 rushing yards and had two touchdowns each to lift the Niner offense.
Andrean’s offensive line pushed the Bombers around early.
“There were definite mismatches up front,” Meeks said. “Their speed and athleticism overwhelmed us. We just couldn’t get stops.
“They’re loaded. That team is stacked with athletes.”
Andrean, which edged the Bombers, 44-34, in a wild finish in last year’s Sectional 33 final, scored two touchdowns on its first eight plays in the first quarter.
Bowen sprinted 64 yards for a score and added a 1-yard touchdown to cap a 6-play drive with 6:16 left in the first for a 14-0 lead.
The Niners needed just six plays to score their third touchdown, with Gilligan finding a seam through the middle for a 15-yard TD run. That came with 1:48 left in the first quarter.
The Niners, however, were limited to just one more score. Gilligan’s 1-yard run capped a 10-play drive with 4:30 showing in the third period to give Andrean a 28-0 lead.
Andrean finished with 310 yards of offense, with senior quarterback Joe Cimino completing 10 of 18 passes for 142 yards. The Bombers had their worst offensive game, gaining just 178 total yards, including 71 rushing yards on 16 carries with a touchdown from senior Addy Wilmington.
“By far their best team,” Meeks said of Andrean. “They had a lot of young kids on that team last year and now they’re a year older.”
Kelton Hesson had the Bombers’ other score, snatching a pass from quarterback Tate Drone and scampering into the end zone for a 19-yard score. That came with 1:16 left in the game.
“They outmanned us, but our kids played hard,” Meeks said. “We did the best we could against a very good team.”
The Bombers had one turnover — an interception on a failed halfback pass — after dropping the ball on the ground three times last year. Andrean had a fumble late in the game, which led to the Bombers’ second score.
Friday’s game was the final football contest for seven RCHS seniors, including kicker Luke Dixon, linebacker Hayden Castillo, tailback Dalton Kidd, linemen Max Korniak, Martin Boget and Kyle Carter and Wilmington.
“It’s a small group, but you couldn’t ask for a better group of kids,” Meeks said of his seniors. “They showed great work ethic, and in these days of COVID, they provided great leadership during a challenging season.”
Defensively, Lakin Webb and Ryan Stokes had eight tackles each. Dylan Kidd and Kelton Hesson had seven apiece.
The junior-laden Bombers finish the season at 7-5. Last week’s win at Wheeler, gave Meeks his 175th win in 22 seasons at RCHS.