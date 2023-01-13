The American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture presented its 16th “Book of the Year” award to author Shannon Anderson for “I LOVE Strawberries.”
The award was presented at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 104th Convention last month.
“I LOVE Strawberries” follows Jolie and her faithful rabbit, Munchy, as together they find out just how delicious, rewarding and complicated it can be to grow your own food. Through Jolie’s scrapbook-style journal entries, young readers learn how strawberries grow, what pests to look out for in a garden, why ladybugs are helpful, and much more.
Anderson is an award-winning children’s book author and national speaker. She taught for 25 years, from first grade through college level, and was named one of the 10 teachers who “awed and inspired” by the “Today” show in 2019.
“I’m so grateful to have my book honored by the Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture. I hope ‘I LOVE Strawberries!’ inspires young readers to learn more about the joy and hard work it takes to grow their own food,” Anderson said.
“I LOVE Strawberries” is illustrated by Jaclyn Sinquett, who received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in illustration from the University of the Arts in 2008. The book was named a winner in the inaugural 2022 Good Housekeeping’s Best Kids’ Book Awards.
The “Book of the Year” award springs from the Foundation’s effort to identify “Accurate Ag Books,” a collection of nearly 500 books for children, teenagers and adults that accurately cover agricultural topics. Book of the Year selections are educational, help to create positive public perceptions about agriculture, inspire readers to learn more and touch their readers’ lives as well as tell the farmer’s story. The Accurate Ag Books database is available at http://www.agfoundation.org/recommended-pubs.
To accompany “I LOVE Strawberries,” the Foundation has created an educator’s guide that can be accessed on its website.
Financial Support of the Foundation Several state Farm Bureaus were recognized at convention for exemplary financial support of the Foundation.
State Farm Bureaus receiving the Scholar Award are Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Hampshire, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The Scholar Award is given to the six state Farm Bureaus with the highest total donations to the Foundation within their membership groups.
Six state Farm Bureaus qualified for an Apex Award: California, Illinois, Kansas, New Hampshire, South Dakota and Vermont. The Apex Award is given to state Farm Bureaus that have increased total contributions to the Foundation by 10% or more over the previous year.
Eighteen state Farm Bureaus qualified for the Leader Award: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin. State Farm Bureaus are recognized with a Leader Award when each of their board members donates at least $50 to the Foundation.