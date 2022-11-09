JASPER COUNTY — Nearly 7,000 voters in Jasper County paid a visit to one of 10 voting centers Tuesday to cast their ballots despite the absence of county races in the 2022 General Election.

A total of 9,403 voters participated in Tuesday’s election, translating into a 40.78% turnout of the county’s 23,058 registered voters. Votes were tabulated from Election Day participants, paper absentees and walk-in absentees.

Trending Food Videos