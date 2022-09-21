RENSSELAER — Access to quality child care is crucial to the success of any community, attracting young families and preventing workplace absences.
Adam Alson, and his wife Carlee, noticed a need in Jasper County and set out to remedy the situation.
RENSSELAER — Access to quality child care is crucial to the success of any community, attracting young families and preventing workplace absences.
Adam Alson, and his wife Carlee, noticed a need in Jasper County and set out to remedy the situation.
“We asked ourselves, ‘How do we do this [early childhood education] better? How do we make it financially sustainable,’” questioned Adam.
The couple did their research and brought in others in the community with similar concerns. The group formed Appleseed Childhood Education and have partnered with Right Steps Child Development Centers to operate a child care center. The next hurdle was identifying the best location.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the new center, located in donated space on the campus of Franciscan Health in Rensselaer, on Sept. 1. Construction has begun to renovate the space to meet the needs of Appleseed; it is set to open in early 2023.
With Right Steps in place to lead the educational side of the endeavor, the Appleseed Board can use their talents for the other needs of the organization.
Board member Roberta Gutwein shared, “We’ll be the cheerleaders. We know very well what the funding gap is and it’s our job to fill it.”
Alliance Bank recognizes the benefits of quality child care and responded with a five-year commitment totaling $25,000.
“A reliable trustworthy daycare is essential to the economy of a community,” expressed bank president Shane Pilarski. “For that reason, we are so proud to support Appleseed and appreciative of their efforts to make this a reality.”
Young families and those wishing to support their efforts can learn more at AppleseedChildhoodEducation.org.
Alliance Bank is a locally-owned community bank, proudly serving the residents of Francesville, Monon, Monticello, Otterbein, Oxford, Rensselaer, Winamac and surrounding communities since 1930. Learn more online at MyAllianceBank.com or call 888-567-2101.
