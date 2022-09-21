Donation to early child education

Appleseed Childhood Education director Adam Alson (right) accepts a $25,000 commitment from Alliance Bank for the new child development center being renovated on the Franciscan Health Rensselaer campus.

 Provided

RENSSELAER — Access to quality child care is crucial to the success of any community, attracting young families and preventing workplace absences.

Adam Alson, and his wife Carlee, noticed a need in Jasper County and set out to remedy the situation.

Tags

Trending Food Videos