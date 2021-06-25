JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Airport was recently awarded a $30,000 restricted grant for the purchase of three computer-based flight simulators by the Ray Foundation.
The simulators are Basic Aviation Training Devices that will support the airport’s aviation education initiative aimed at introducing young people to aviation, said county airport manager Ray Seif.
The simulators can be used by licensed pilots for instrument currency as well as allowing those that are learning how to fly to hone skills while still on the ground.
The airport’s aviation education initiative includes the high school aviation courses taught at the airport, starting this fall: Aviation Summer Camp, annual Aviation Career Day and Open House and also includes the airport-operated aircraft rental operation.
“This amazing grant from the Ray Foundation will go a long way to help us promote aviation within the region, and we are extremely grateful,” Seif said.
About the Ray Foundation
The Ray Foundation, Inc. supports educational organizations whose programs develop life skills such as self-discipline, self-confidence and ownership of one’s own decisions.