JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Retired Iron’s Club featured a treasure for their quarter century: a 1919 steam engine.
Founded in 1995, the club started out with just a tent. Since then, the club has grown into the large exhibit that they have today.
The club gained all of their equipment from annual auctions. The oldest tractor in the exhibit is a 1936 John Deere Tractor Model B, while the youngest tractor in the exhibit is a 1967 International Tractor, Hitchcock Family Farms.
Retired Iron’s Club also has a smaller 2021 version of the 1967 International tractor.
The steam engine and the saw mill was featured and operated daily during fair week for interested viewers. Iron’s Club members worked together to use the saw mill.
Viewers started to pile in as 7 p.m. was inching closer, although the engine and saw mill were in operation before that time. The engine has a decal on the side of it titled “J.I. Case Threshing Machine Co.”.
J.I. Case Threshing Machine Co. is a manufacturing company founded in 1842 by Jerome Increase Case. Case was known for his manufacturing and his hobby - raising champion racehorses.
Case also served as mayor in his state, Wisconsin, as was eventually appointed to be on the Wisconsin State Senate.
Although the Iron’s Club featured a 1919 steam engine, the first one Case built was in 1869. The Iron’s Club steam engine provided education and nostalgia for different generations of fairgoers.