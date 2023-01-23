Farming is an inherently dangerous and stressful occupation. The Purdue Extension Farm Stress Management Team was formed to support agricultural workers and agribusiness persons by addressing the ordinary and extraordinary stressors unique to the agriculture industry that affect their lives, their families, and their operations. Through partnership with Purdue Extension Women in Agriculture (WIA) and statewide farm stress advisory council, the team has learned and received feedback from farm women about wanting more support. The team has developed a survey to identify the unique stressors and needs of Hoosier farm women and can be found at https://puext.in/Farm_Women and input will be collected through mid-March.
Existing team initiatives include educational programs, a podcast “Tools for Todays Farmers”, and various outreach through social and mainstream media. All efforts are aimed at raising awareness of the impact of chronic stress on our mental wellness, teaching stress management tools, and normalizing the conversation around mental health in order to reduce the enormous barrier called stigma.