Purdue Extension is happy to announce a new virtual program, Purdue Beef Basics, focusing on beef cattle production for producers with five years of experience or less. This includes individuals considering entering into beef cattle production.
The goal of this program is for beef producers to increase their knowledge, understanding and skills related to beef cattle management.
The virtual format will allow participants the opportunity to view the sessions from the comfort of their own homes, as well as interact with presenters. Session topics will include: an overview of the beef cattle industry; animal behavior, stockmanship and facilities; beef cattle health; forages; nutrition; beef cattle selection and reproduction.
Participants will learn directly from Purdue University professors and specialists, along with Purdue Extension educators during each of the eight sessions.
The program is scheduled for Tuesday nights from 6:30-8:30 p.m., EST, starting on Jan. 19 and ending on March 9, 2021.
The cost of the program is $40 and interested individuals at register online at https://tinyurl.com/PUBeefBasics.
The final day to register is Jan. 17, 2021. Professional Growth Points are available for interested Vocational Agriculture Teachers.
For more information on this event or any questions, please contact Purdue Extension – Jasper County via phone at 219-866-6741 or email Bryan Overstreet at bovertr@purdue edu