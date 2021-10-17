JASPER COUNTY, INDIANA — 4-H enrollment is open! 4-H is open to all youth in grades 3-12 with an annual cost of $20 per youth. Our Mini 4-H program is available for our 1st and 2nd graders and is free to join.
In 4H, kids complete hands-on projects in areas like health, science, agriculture and civic engagement in a positive environment where they are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles. For more than 100 years, 4H has welcomed young people of all beliefs and backgrounds, giving kids a voice to express who they are and how they make their lives and communities better.
How does 4-H work?
Step 1: Join a Club! 4-H Clubs are groups of kids and their families and volunteers who generally meet monthly to discuss 4-H and club activities. Our clubs meet all over Jasper County.
Step 2: Pick some projects that interest you! 4-H Youth have over 60 projects to choose to learn about and numerous trips and workshops only available to our 4-H members!
See a list of our clubs and projects on the Purdue Extension website at: https://www.extension.purdue.edu/Jasper
Step 3: Enroll in 4-H! Visit our enrollment website by January 15th to select your club and 4-H projects to begin your wonderful 4-H experience. The website to enroll is: v2.4honline.com
If you have any questions or would like more information, please contact the Jasper County Extension Office at 219-866-5741.
4-H Members Achieve Top 5 Honors in the Soils Judging Contests
On Wednesday, September 29th Jasper County 4-H members competed in the Area 9 Soils Judging Contest. Our Jasper County 4-H members made us proud with both the Kankakee Valley 4-H and Rensselaer Central 4-H teams placed in the top five in the team division and advanced onto the State Soils Contest to be held on October 16th.
To compete in the soils contest youth evaluate a soil's properties and make land use recommendations for production agriculture and homesite development. All 4-H Members are eligible to compete in various Career Development Events throughout the year including Soils Judging, Forestry Contest, Crops Contest, Entomology Contest, Livestock and Dairy Judging, along with others.
K1ds Count – Working with youth on the Autism Spectrum
4-H Volunteers mark your calendars for the opportunity to virtually attend a workshop designed to give you more information regarding working with our youth on the autism spectrum. This workshop is in partnership with K1ds Count Services of Crawfordsville and is scheduled for November 3rd at 5:30 pm CST. A link to join via Zoom will be sent to all 4-H Volunteers.
2021 Tractor Supply Fall Paper Clover Campaign – October 6th – 17th
Since 2010, Tractor Supply has partnered with 4-H to help create Opportunity4All and raise more than $14 million through the Paper Clover campaign.100 percent of funds raised through the bi-annual Paper Clover campaign directly benefits 4-H youth. 90 percent of donations directly support 4-H youth in the state where the funds were raised, and the remaining 10 percent supports the overall mission and growth of 4-H nationally.
New this year! Customers have two ways to donate:
• Purchase a traditional Paper Clover at checkout
• Donate or round up their purchase total to 4-H using the pin pad
Our county received approximately $1200.00 of support this past year! These funds help us send our youth to 4-H Camp and other leadership opportunities. Jasper County now has two TSC locations, Rensselaer and DeMotte. I encourage you to make a visit to one of these stores!