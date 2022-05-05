Jasper County 4-H has been an eventful year thus far. We have 14 clubs across the county with almost 600 members ranging from 3rd graders to seniors. We have 71 mini 4-Her this year which are 1st and 2nd graders. The clubs meet through out the year. This time of the year 4-Hers preparing to finish their projects in July. Most members will bring their projects to the county fair in July to be judged and displayed.
As a member of 4-H you also get opportunities to go to camps and other educational trainings. This year we will have over 40 4-Hers heading to Shakamak State Park in early June to go to 4 H camp where they will get to camp with 4-Hers from 3 other counties. 3rd – 6th graders can go to 4-H camp. Once you are in Jr. High the members can attend 4-H Round up on the Purdue campus. There they will get to go to classes and get to see what it is like to live on campus. The High school members have several camps available to go to also . One of the camps is the 4-H Academy which is similar to Round up but more in-depth classes on campus for a 3 days
Many of these trips are sponsored by the 4-H council which is funded by donations and by income from Geraniums that 4-Hers sell each spring.
Jasper County has been with out an Extension Youth Educator this spring . We will be welcoming an new educator in to our office on June 1st. We get the more information out about the new educator after she gets started in her position.
Thank you for all support given to the 4-H program in Jasper County by the businesses and people of the county.
If you would like to know more about 4-H please contact the Purdue Extension - Jasper County office at 219-866-5741