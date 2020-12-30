So you’ve inherited a farm. Now what?
The Purdue Extension Land Lease Team will help you explore what to do with your new property during a two-session virtual workshop on Jan. 21 and Jan. 28, 2021.
The team will discuss the following topics: keep or sell the property, options and financial implications, if keeping the land how to manage, legal considerations if leasing, appropriate lease considerations, strategies for dealing with family and communication issues.
You will need to register for these workshops by Jan. 19 at https://tinyurl.com/inheritedfarm. The cost is $25 per person.
For more information or reasonable accommodation to participate, contact Kelly Heckaman at 574-372-2340 or kheckaman@purdue.edu prior to the program.