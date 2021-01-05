The Area IBCA/Purdue Extension Beef meetings have been switched to a virtual setting to ensure the safety of participants.
A single statewide meeting will be held that will include updates from IBCA/IBC and Indiana State Board of Animal Health, educational videos and much more.
The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at 7 p.m., EST. The link to connect will be posted at at a later date at https://www.indianabeef.org.
This may be a great opportunity for those who have never attended an area beef meeting to join in and participate.