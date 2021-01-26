INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Grown recently launched the Shop Indiana Grown online marketplace connecting Hoosiers directly to local vendors and products, according to state representatives Doug Gutwein (R-Francesville) and Sharon Negele (R-Attica).
“Shop Indiana Grown is a great website that gives Hoosiers the opportunity to support their neighbors and Indiana’s economy,” Gutwein said. “This new online tool helps small businesses connect with new customers, and allows people to purchase locally grown and made products so profits stay in our state.”
When using ShopIndianaGrown.org, Hoosiers can find nearly 60 vendors offering more than 200 products for sale. Gutwein said new vendors are signing up every day to sell their goods like honey, coffee beans, chocolate treats, hot sauces, candles, skin care items and more.
Hoosiers can shop by product category and vendor, and purchase directly from the site.
According to Negele, the new online marketplace helps Indiana farmers and producers reach a greater market for their products and be able to educate consumers on the importance of buying locally grown, raised, processed and packaged items.
“This online marketplace is a great opportunity for farmers and local businesses to connect with a larger audience and sell their goods to Hoosiers looking to buy Indiana products,” said Negele, who is an Indiana Grown member.
More than 1,600 farms and businesses that grow, raise, produce or process agriculture items in the state are Indiana Grown members. Negele said Hoosiers can become a vendor for free online at ShopIndianaGrown.org and clicking on “become a vendor” at the top right of the page.
