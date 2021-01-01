Grow Your Farm Operation is a series designed to help the next generation of agricultural producers to develop key skills for tomorrow's farm managers.
The eight sessions of the series include topics on marketing, precision agriculture, drones, IPM, best management practices, financial management, communication, succession planning and legal do's and don'ts.
The series will wrap-up with a panel discussion of leading farmers highlighting ways to diversify your farm operation to leverage success.
The series includes a local networking session to further discuss the session's speaker or to review additional topic information.
Additionally, as a participant you can receive pesticide applicator re-certification program credits for private applicators, CCHs for commercial applicators and CEU credits for certified crop advisors.
The series will be delivered virtually via zoom starting on Tuesday, Jan. 12 and continuing through March 2 from 6:30-9 p.m., EST.
Register by Jan. 8 at https://tinyurl.com/GYFO2021. Registration is $100 per farm operation.
If you have any questions, contact Kelly Heckaman at 574-372-2340 or kheckaman@purdue.edu.