Do you have an interest in learning about civic engagement and the global hunger issue?
There is an opportunity for Jasper County 4‐H members (grades 7‐12) to get involved and learn more by attending the Global Gateway Experience at the Howell Nature Center in Howell, Michigan, April 16‐18, 2021. (Friday – Sunday evening).
The Global Gateway Experience includes a Global Village in which youth will see recreated urban slums, bamboo huts, shanties, refugee camps and more. The Howell Nature Center creates an experience in which nothing — shelter, food, water or cooking fuel — can be taken for granted. Participants will understand global hunger through a number of exercises and prepare a meal with limited resources while staying in the Global Village. 4‐H members will stay at the lodge in the Howell Nature Center the first night and spend the night in one of the Global Village structures on the second night.
The registration fee for the experience will be $175, plus the cost of two meals on the trip to/from Michigan. If this is a hardship for you, please let the extension office know so it can source different sponsorship avenues.
Transportation by charter bus will be provided and is sponsored by Indiana 4‐H Youth Development.
Youth must submit an application as this trip is limited. Jasper County can take a team of four youth and one adult on this trip. Applications are available from the Jasper County Extension Office and are due by Dec. 1.
More information about the Howell Nature Center and Global Gateway is available at www.howellnaturecenter.org/education/cultural‐education.
4-H Global Youth Citizenship SPARK Club
Today’s youth graduate into a world with fewer boundaries and greater opportunities for interactions with people from different cultural backgrounds and perspectives than ever. This SPARK Club is for youth in 6-12 grades that are looking to develop their international thinking skills, gain a sense of self and exhibit social responsibility.
More information to come on how to join the SPARK Club.
Jr. Leader Retreat
A group of area 4‐H educators are working towards offering an in‐person one day Jr. Leader Retreat on Jan. 23 at Camp Tecumseh.
This retreat will be for any youth enrolled in 4‐H and in grades 7-12. The retreat will have varying sessions that include Leadership Bites, team‐building activities, healthy living and nature center activities. Be on the lookout for more information and how to register.
Youth Mental Health First Aid Courses
Mental Health First Aid is a course to educate individuals about how to interact with and support someone who may be developing a mental health issue or experiencing a crisis. Like CPR, Mental Health First Aid helps participants feel confident providing helps assistance and support to someone in distress.
Purdue Extension is offering two Youth Mental Health First Aid courses in December:
• Dec. 2 – deadline to register Nov. 18
• Dec. 15 – deadline to register Dec. 1
Preregistration is required for the newly-updated MHFA courses, which include a self-paced online portion as well as an instructor-led training portion via Zoom. Visit extension.purdue.edu/mhfa for more information and registration.
Don’t Forget to Enroll in 4-H: Enrollment Must be Done Each Year
On Oct. 7 the Jasper County Extension Office emailed and snail-mailed detailed instructions on how to enroll as a returning 4‐H member or 4‐H volunteer. In addition, the office attached Family Enrollment User Guide that includes similar enrollment instructions. Use either resource as you see fit.
The 4‐H enrollment window is open until Jan. 15, however, the sooner you enroll in 4-H, the better the office is able to communicate the awesome opportunities 4-H can provide to you as an active 4-H member in the new year.
The extension office is transitioning to an updated version of the 4Honline system with the end goal of a more user friendly process. The new website to enroll is: http://v2.4honline.com.
If you have questions about enrollment or 4‐H in general, please reach out to the county office at (219) 866‐5741.