Farm women are generating a cultural tide in American agriculture that is moving management, assets, and opportunities to a new wave of farmers across the country.
During Annie’s Project courses, farm women become empowered to be better business partners or sole operators through networks and by managing and organizing critical information.
Annie’s Project, a six-week course, is a discussion-based workshop bringing women together to learn from experts in production, financial management, human resources, marketing, and the legal field.
There's plenty of time for questions, sharing, reacting, and connecting with presenters and fellow participants. It's a relaxed, fun, and dynamic way to learn, grow, and meet other farm women.
Whether new or experienced, understanding the five areas of agricultural risk, knowing how to analyze agricultural spreadsheets, and other necessary skills are vital. Learning them in a friendly environment where questions and discussion are welcomed, allow the learning process to flourish.
Annie’s Project courses have successfully reached more than 9,000 farm and ranch women in 33 states.
Purdue Extension is pleased to be offering classes beginning Feb. 23, 2021 and ending March 30, 2021. Choose from two virtual offerings: Tuesday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., EST or Tuesday afternoons from 1-4 p.m., EST.
The cost for the course is $65 per person, which includes a workbook and support materials for all sessions. Course size is limited, so please register soon. Register at https://tinyurl.com/PUAP21. Deadline for registration is Feb. 9.
Linda, an Annie’s Project alumna says, “I took the class to gain a better understanding about agribusiness and how financial decisions impact our farm operation. I have a better understanding of balance sheets and the futures market ... this class has improved communication with my spouse on concerns he works with on a daily basis.”
For more information Bryan Overstreet at 219-866-5741 or email at boverstr@purdue.edu. Online registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/PUAP21. More information can be found on the Annie’s Project website at https://www.AnniesProject.org.