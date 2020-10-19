JASPER COUNTY — The 2020 Indiana 4‐H Leadership Summit will be a hybrid model – a combination of virtual and in‐person.
The Summit will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The summit will continue to offer high‐quality educational sessions presented virtually via Zoom by experts around the state and facilitated on‐site by County Extension Professionals with in‐person youth and adult volunteers.
Michelle Cummings will be the keynote and capnote speaker during the summit. Cummings will share her enthusiasm and passion for positive youth development, while providing a number of activities to keep everyone actively engaged.
Also at the summit, recognition for the Indiana 4‐H Volunteer Awards of Excellence winners and Tenured 4‐H Volunteers will be conducted during lunch time.
Visit the Purdue Extension website for more information and how to register for this event.
Upcoming programs
• Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Technology program — UAV training on Nov. 10, 11, 12, 17 and 18 at 5 p.m., CST, via the Zoom platform.
• Quad County Winter Crops Update — 5 p.m. with location to be determined.
• Annie’s Project — A virtual program, it will be held each Tuesday from Feb. 23 through March 30 in 2021. There will be morning and afternoon classes.
For more information on any of these programs, contact Bryan at boverstr@purdue.edu, watch the website at extension.purdue.edu/jasper or see the county’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Purdue-Extension-Jasper-County.