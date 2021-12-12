INDIANA — In partnership with the Indiana 4-H Foundation, the Indiana 4-H Youth Development Program annually awards more than $125,000.00 in scholarships to 4-H members to pursue post-secondary education. Scholarships are awarded to recognize youth participating in Indiana’s 4-H Youth Development Program on their achievements and life skill development resulting from their participation in a variety of 4-H experiences. Jasper County 4-H Program has sponsored at least 6 4-H Senior Year Scholarships available only to our Jasper County 4-H seniors! Other scholarship opportunities are available to our youth and should be investigated through the website. bit.ly/4hscholarship
Jr. Leader Program Involved in Community
Jasper County 4-H Jr. Leaders had their November meeting at Autumn Trace Senior Communities where they played Bingo with the residents along with a short club meeting. Any 7th -12th grader is welcome to come if interested in joining Jr. Leaders!
Area Crops, Entomology, and Forestry Career Development Event
4-H Members participated in the area wide Crops, Entomology, and Forestry Contest that was held at Purdue’s Beck Agricultural Center on November 23rd. This event is open to 4-H and FFA members and is designed to teach youth skills necessary in the agronomy career area. Youth will identify crop and weed plants and seeds, problem solve, grade grain, and will complete a knowledge exam. Youth can choose to demonstrate what they know about insects in the Entomology portion through a quiz and insect identification. Or they can choose to compete in the Forestry contest to actively apply their forestry knowledge through plant and seed identification and a knowledge-based quiz. Qualified teams and individuals from the area contest will move forward to the state contest on December 11th.