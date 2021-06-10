INDIANA — Jasper County 4-H members headed to 4-H camp in early June down at Shakamak State Park. The theme of the camp this year was Game On! and incorporated various popular games and board games. The campers were able to participate in eight different classes that included Animal Tracking, Boating, Fishing, Crafts, Kitchen Science, and more. Campers were also able to play fun team building and group recreation games that encouraged a lot of laughter and fun. We were able to take a bus of 27 campers and 5 counselors and we hope to continue the tradition of 4-H Camp in 2022.
4-H Day at Fair Oaks Farm
On Saturday May 22nd, Fair Oaks Farms hosted 4-H members from Newton and Jasper County to share with the public their passion for their animal 4-H projects. Jasper County had six different stations where 4-H members shared with the public their knowledge about their particular animal and about the 4-H program. The stations included Poultry & Waterfowl, Dogs, Horse, Rabbits, and Turkeys.
Jasper Judgers 4-H Livestock Judging Team
The Indiana Livestock Judging Contest was held on Saturday, May 15th and our very own Jasper Judgers 4-H teams proudly represented our county 4-H program by bringing home the banners of the 4th and 9th place overall teams in the 4-H Division. Anna Hannon led the contest by placing 1st Overall Individual and 1st place individual in reasons, beef, and sheep/goats. Congratulations to all the team members and for proudly representing Jasper County 4-H!