Mini 4-H is a club for 1st and 2nd graders who are interested in the 4-H program, according to information provided. They meet twice during the Spring, participate in a summer day camp, and can choose 2 projects to exhibit at the county fair. Mini 4-Hers this year have had a blast learning about the 4-H program and making memories that will last a life time!
The annual Springtime on the Farm event was on April 11 at the fairgrounds. Fourth graders from surrounding schools came and learned about various farm animals, farm safety, crops, and drones! The Indiana Agriculture and Technology School, BAER, and Jasper County Farm Bureau helped in making this event a success.