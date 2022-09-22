RENSSELAER — Weston Cemetery was again the site of a Memories Alive event on Saturday, Sept. 17, with eight former figures from Jasper County memorialized at the fifth annual event sponsored by Jasper County Historical Society.
Local actors stood near the gravesites of the individuals they portrayed, providing a first-person account of what life was like in the era in which they grew up in.
Earlier in the day, actors performed in front of a larger crowd out of the intense sunshine at the Hall Shelter at Brookside Park.
This year’s cast included Sean Egan, who portrayed former banker Thomas McCoy (1805-1874); Nella Lakin as 12-year-old Pauline Mossler (1891-1903); Jay Covill as former landholder Fletcher Monnett (1838-1910); Terra Neidigh as primary school teacher Charlotte Murray (1854-1957); Susie Rayburn as well-known artist Lilian Fendig (1913-1985); John Waymire as former newspaper editor Frank Babcock (18-63-1937); Dan Hawthorne as Rensselaer fire department founder Edward Rhoades (1854-1933); and Elizabeth Gray as librarian Bessie Tillman (1885-1913).
Serving as tour guides were Judy Kanne, Kayla DeJong, Beverly Crynes, Melissa Ahler, Kerry Kingman, Janett Kingman, Nancy Studer and Kristi Slaby.
Researchers and organizers included Kanne, Crynes, Janett Kingman, Linda Buschman, Kevin Cochran, Tony Baltes and the cemetery staff, Roger Buschman, Robert Schenk, Melissa Smith, Joean Lindstrom, Rob Pfaff, Janelle Musch, Joseph Effinger, Heather Heinig, Kenny Haun and Lindsey Preston. Willow Switch and Brown’s Garden and Floral were ticket outlets for the event.
A video of the Memories Alive cemetery walk was produced by Mark and Heather Heinig. Videos can be purchased in the near future.
Rensselaer Printco printed tickets and the Memories Alive program.