Members of the Tri-County High School Drama Department will perform a play in the school's auditorium on Nov. 11 and 13.

WOLCOTT — The Tri-County Drama Department will present the play “Alfred Hitchcock Taught Me Everything I Know” by Pat Cook on Friday, Nov. 11 and Sunday, Nov. 13.

Friday’s performance will be held at 7 p.m., EST, with Sunday’s matinee performance to begin at 4:30 p.m., EST.

