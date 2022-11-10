WOLCOTT — The Tri-County Drama Department will present the play “Alfred Hitchcock Taught Me Everything I Know” by Pat Cook on Friday, Nov. 11 and Sunday, Nov. 13.
Friday’s performance will be held at 7 p.m., EST, with Sunday’s matinee performance to begin at 4:30 p.m., EST.
The production is a madcap comedy about Maura Milton who makes the mistake of applying for a job from one Tyrone Bartholomew. Unfortunately, Mr. Bartholomew may or may not have lost track of reality. His niece, Trudy believes he has and wants Maura out of the picture.
Maura’s fiancé also wants her out of this crazy house where all anyone talks about is the dead bodies buried in the backyard.
Tickets will be $5 per person or $20 for a family ticket. Tickets will be available from cast members or at the door.