RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Police Department has fielded a number of calls on the workmanship on State Road 114 east of the high school.
Many of the calls center around safety concerns due to the narrowness of the guardrails that were put on each side of a culvert in that area, said RPD chief Matt Anderson during Monday’s council meeting.
The highway was closed for a handful of weeks so that contractors could replace a box culvert there before guardrails were erected. The guardrails were placed much narrower than the bridge at Laird’s Landing, which straddles the Iroquois River.
“I’ve been referring people to the state highway,” Anderson said in talking with those who have called his department. “I’ve talked with the state highway, and they are getting complaints as well so they are aware of it.”
According to a press release by the Indiana Department of Transportation, Rieth Riley Construction was contracted to perform the work in July.
Anderson said the guardrails make driving over the culvert so narrow that “you can almost reach out your passenger side window and touch the guardrails.
“They are going to get hit. It’s just a matter of time, whether it’s by a passing vehicle or a snow plow.”
Anderson and council members don’t know what course of action they could take to correct the problem.
“Obviously it’s a contractor issue,” Anderson said. “It wasn’t the state that put them it. It was the contractor they hired. I don’t know what the steps would be to get that corrected even if there is a way to get that corrected.”
The road begins to taper somewhat when looking from east to west or when vehicles come into town. The road is heavily traveled by trash trucks taking loads to the Buffalo Landfill.
“Certainly they have specs on the width of those for vehicles,” said council member Kevin Armold said of the guardrails.
Mayor Steve Wood said he would try to get in contact with INDOT officials to see if anything can be done.
In other matters, clerk/treasurer Shelby Keys said the city auction, held earlier in the month, generated over $50,000. Each department received an allotment from the sale of old equipment, such as city trucks, a LeafVac, a recycling trailer, a pontoon boat, a Vactor truck, 100s of bicycles and more.
Council members also approved a recommendation from president George Cover for the city to offer its employees $1,800 towards a health plan that is offered to them each year. The yearly amount is similar to what the city has contributed over the past couple of years, Cover said.
The council also approved a contribution of $500 to the Rensselaer American Legion for its annual Thanksgiving dinner it provides to the community. Wood said around 650 people were fed last year.
Meanwhile, Wood was given permission by the council to fill his office’s administrative assistant position. Keys said the position has been advertised on the city’s website, but Wood said he already has someone in mind.
The council also approved Keys’ request to fill a full-time assistant clerk position in her department for the remainder of 2023.
The purchase of a new mule at a cost of $5,400 for work at Weston Cemetery was also approved.
A public relations request of $2,000 by Wood for an employee’s Christmas party later this year was also approved by council members. The party will be held at the firehouse.