I have often heard, while serving the Lord, people quote walking through a “desert” or “dry” season with the Lord. This is a season where one has been given a promise and is waiting for it’s fulfillment.
The book of Numbers is about a journey of faith through the desert. Not every person deserved to have to walk through that desert, but they remained in the community God had for them anyway.
Numbers 14 paints a picture of the people’s rebellion in response to the twelve spies sent to Canaan by Moses to spy out the Promise Land. Ten of the spies spoke fear into the hearts of their fellow Israelites. Two of the men, Joshua, and Caleb, spoke in faith.
Caleb caught my attention as I reread through the story of Israel post Egypt, pre-Promise Land. Caleb’s spoke of the lands’ abundance and of the need to serve the Lord in order to see this promise fulfilled. Caleb, with Joshua, cried out in anguish and tore his clothing as the people rejected the Lord’s vision for them. His heart was in alignment with the God who had already rescued and done the miraculous before their very eyes in Egypt.
Numbers 14:24 shares, “But my servant, Caleb, because he has a different spirit and has followed me fully, I will bring into the land into which he went, and his descendants shall possess it.”
The result of this situation was dire for the generation that left Egypt. The people were so angry, they requested to go back to Egypt. They were even preparing to kill Joshua, Caleb, Aaron, and Moses. However, God had other plans.
Caleb, and Joshua, the next leader of God’s people, were spared, but they would face the hardships of the desert alongside of the unbelieving Israelites for next 40 years. Caleb and Joshua would eventually enter the promise land, but they would wait until that whole generation passed. They would remain in community with Israelites in the desert.
I share this story because, like Caleb, as I wait for many promises, I desire to remain one who has believed and acted out of faith, in place of fear or complacency.
In the book of Joshua, chapter 14, mentions Caleb once again. Caleb petitions for the land promised to him. He makes faith-filled statements such as, “I am still as strong today as the day Moses sent me out;” “The Lord promised…. The Lord promised… the Lord is helping me.”
This man waited but served with his whole heart, and we see the trust he has in God through making such statements.
Caleb, and his sons, did in fact take the land promised to Caleb.
While waiting in this season, what does the wait look like for us? Are we waiting whole heartedly and full of trust, as I believe Caleb did?
In Numbers 14, we see that God’s judgement was passed on His people. But can we see the promise in the judgement, for more than just Caleb and Joshua?
Yes, a generation passed. Only the two people, Joshua, and Caleb, believed. However, they walked with the generation that would be raised up to take the promise land. Joshua would walk through the desert, but he would lead the next generation, in faith, to take what God promised them.
As I wait, my hope is that we are raising up the generations that follow us to take the promise we have in the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.
Will they know the Fathers words and voice better than we do? Lord, I hope so! Will they not just know, but actively share the Gospel of Jesus Christ to everyone they encounter by word
and action? Please, dear Jesus!
Will they follow the Holy Spirit’s promptings and function under the leading of the ultimate Comforter? Let us pray into that.
My prayer for the next generation is that our ceiling would become their floor to go beyond where we were ever able to go. That the things that hindered us would be obliterated by their faith. I pray that I would be among those who believed like Caleb and Joshua, and I would watch our children conquer more of the promise than the Israelites ever could.
May this add faith and peace over your season of waiting.